Waterbury youth park corps help keep Brass City’s parks clean

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Every summer, youth from Waterbury Police Activity League (PAL) are tasked with keeping the city’s parks clean and fixed up for residents to enjoy.

Eyewitness News saw the park corps in action Monday.

It’s more than just a summer job.

“Even if the money wasn’t involved, I’d still want to be able to be a part of the program,” said Miya Dailey.

This is Miya’s second summer working on Waterbury PAL’s park corps.

It’s a team dedicated to beautifying the city’s parks, and it’s one of PAL’s paid summer employment programs.

In Bucks Hill Park Monday, the focus was repainting the rails and fixing up the mulch on the playground.

Officer Michael Tripp oversees the corps.

He’s also the school resource officer for Crosby High School.

Tripp said any way to work closely with youth allows him to be more than a man in a badge with them.

“I wear a uniform, yes, but in reality I like to be goofy on occasion,” said Tripp.

It’s something Miya really likes about the program.

“Being able to be around them and get to know them as a person, as a human being, they’re really generous people. They’re just like you and me,” said Miya.

The main goal of the program is giving youth a sense of ownership in their city.

“A point I can always remember, is one day we were doing this, they seen another, I’ll say patron of the park, drop litter in the park. And at that point, the kids were like, Officer Tripp, they’re not supposed to do that, this is our work. Which brings it home to them, this is their work, their park, their city,” said Tripp.

After two summers with the corps, Miya is looking to pass down what she’s learned.

“I have younger sisters and younger brothers at home, so it’s nice to set an example like that, be able to be a good leader for once, Miya said.

To help ensure youth in the park corps and other employment programs are paid, the Northwest Regional Workforce Investment Board does help with funding.

