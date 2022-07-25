Great Day CT
Wolcott police searching for man who burglarized Dollar General

Wolcott police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a Dollar General Sunday morning.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a man who burglarized a Dollar General in Wolcott Sunday morning.

It happened at the new Dollar General on Meriden Road at 6 a.m., police said.

Surveillance video shows a male throw a rock through the front door.

Police said he then entered the store and stole containers of detergent.

The suspect drive eastbound on Meriden Road, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wolcott police at 203-879-1414.

