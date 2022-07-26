Great Day CT
3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say

Human remains were found at Lake Mead near Swim Beach on Monday afternoon. (Source: Jesus Catalan/KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – More human remains have been found at Lake Mead in Nevada, marking the third body found there in the past few months.

Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday afternoon to remains spotted at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Because of low water levels, discoveries like this have become more common.

The first body was found in May inside a barrel that washed up from the receding lake. Officials believe the body is that of a murder victim from the 1970s or 1980s.

Days later, a second body was found, but officials believe no foul play was involved.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

