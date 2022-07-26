46 people forced to evacuate from East Hartford apartment complex due to flood

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of people woke up at a local motel Tuesday morning after they were displaced from their East Hartford apartments by a massive flood.

The flood happened in the basement of the Stonebridge Apartment Complex on Silver Lane.

Town officials said they hope that they can help the residents return home later in the day on Tuesday.

The residents were forced to drop everything and evacuate on Monday night.

One resident reported noticing that he didn’t have any hot water. Something seemed off to him, so he called the fire department.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found 5 feet of standing water in the building’s utility room.

Investigators believed the issue was straightforward, but the consequences were more complicated.

Forty-six people had to be evacuated, and they won’t be able to return home until all the water is pumped out, the pipe is repaired, and the local health department signs off that the building is safe to live in again.

No other details about the incident were released.

