Bicyclist killed in Waterbury hit-and-run; driver arrested

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver in Waterbury last week.

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old J. Quan Ballard of Waterbury.

According to police, they responded to the area of 923 East Main St. on July 21 shortly after 10 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run.

They found the victim, identified as 59-year-old Daryl Hammond of Waterbury, and his bicycle, in the roadway.

Officers determined that a passing driver struck Hammond, who was on his bicycle, and then fled the area.

Hammond was left injured in the roadway, police said. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was considered to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers were able to identify the striking vehicle as a 2009 Blue Chevrolet Cobalt, the driver of which was Ballard.

Officers said they were able to utilize various investigative means to locate Ballard and placed him under arrest shortly after the accident. He was charged with evading responsibility, which is a felony.

Hammond succumbed to his injuries on July 23 at the hospital.

Police said the incident has since been investigated as a deadly hit-and-run incident.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact police 203-346-3975.

