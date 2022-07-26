EXCLUSIVE: Friend of hit-and-run victim speaks out

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was struck by a car while riding his bike in Old Lyme on Sunday.

Friends Billy and Justin were riding home on Route 156 when a car struck Justin and drove off.

Billy says they didn’t even hit the brakes.

“Like three feet in front of me, a car drifted over, just missed me and sent him flying bad,” says Billy.

Justin has a gash on his head, his shoulders, and his leg and ankle swelled up.

“I feel like he’s lucky his whole body took it instead of one specific spot but he’s pretty rough right now,” says Billy.

Billy says they are used to getting injured while biking, but nothing could have prepared them for this.

“Getting hit is a fear I think a lot of cyclists have. So far it happened to him and for it to be right there, it’s like I’m going to second guess if I’m going to start mountain biking,” says Billy.

He says he’s considering getting off the roads all together because although his friend is okay, the roads are still so dangerous.

“I hugged him. I was like oh man thanks for being alive but unfortunately with it all, I don’t remember the identify of the car,” says Billy.

Billy hopes to spread the word. Old Lyme residents are asked to check their cameras from the night of the accident to see if they caught any sight of the car.

Police say they are looking for a red passenger vehicle. Reports say they accident happened on Shore Road and McCurdy Road around 6:38 Sunday night. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Troop F at (860) 399-2100.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.