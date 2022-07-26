Four towns had mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitoes trapped in four Connecticut towns tested positive for West Nile virus earlier this month.

The State of Connecticut Mosquito Management Program announced on Tuesday that mosquitoes trapped in Darien, Fairfield, New Haven, and Stamford on July 18 and 19 tested positive for WNV.

The results represent the first WNV positive mosquitoes identified in the state by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) this year.

Connecticut residents were reminded to protect themselves from bites and mosquito-borne diseases.

“The current warm weather and high humidity provides ideal conditions for mosquito activity and West Nile virus transmission,” said Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. “We anticipate further build-up of the virus from now through September.”

“We will continue to closely monitor mosquitoes for continued virus amplification,” said Dr. Jason White, Director of the CAES. “We encourage everyone to take precautionary measures, such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.”

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, residents should:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect infants when outdoors.

Consider the use of an EPA-approved mosquito repellent and apply according to directions when it is necessary to be outdoors.

West Nile virus has been detected in Connecticut every year since it was introduced into North America in 1999.

Last season, WNV was detected in 208 mosquito pools from 43 towns among all eight Connecticut counties. Six confirmed human cases of WNV infection were also reported from Fairfield, Hartford, and New Haven counties.

