Republican candidate for governor unveils plan for CT’s economy

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The Republican party’s candidate for governor of Connecticut unveiled his plan for the state’s economy.

Bob Stefanowski held a news conference at Carrier Home Builders in Plainville on Tuesday morning.

Stefanowski said that despite assertions that his opponent, Gov. Ned Lamont, has been a supporter of Connecticut’s small businesses, too many small businesses have suffered at the hands of destructive policies that resulted in Connecticut dropping 15 spots in CNBC’s rankings of business friendliness.

Stefanowski said his plan to grow Connecticut’s economy starts with the small businesses that together employ almost 750,000 people.

He also said he wanted to eliminate the new taxes implemented by Lamont.

