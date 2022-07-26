State police: Two people dead after wrong-way crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Route 8 in Bridgeport.

State police said it happened around 8:33 p.m. Sunday night.

A driver was traveling north on the southbound side of Route 8 in a Ford Econoline before hitting an Acura MDX head-on, said police.

Police said the driver of the Acura was taken to the hospital where she died.

She was identified as Monica Wilson, 41, of Westport.

Two juvenile passengers in the Acura suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Police said the operator of the Ford suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. They remain in critical condition.

The passenger of the Ford was pronounced dead on scene, said police.

Police identified the passenger as Ananias Castillo-Icabalzeta, 46, of Bridgeport.

Two other drivers were injured in the crash. They were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

