Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

State police: Two people dead after wrong-way crash in Bridgeport

CT State Police. WFSB File
CT State Police. WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Route 8 in Bridgeport.

State police said it happened around 8:33 p.m. Sunday night.

A driver was traveling north on the southbound side of Route 8 in a Ford Econoline before hitting an Acura MDX head-on, said police.

Police said the driver of the Acura was taken to the hospital where she died.

She was identified as Monica Wilson, 41, of Westport.

Two juvenile passengers in the Acura suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Police said the operator of the Ford suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. They remain in critical condition.

The passenger of the Ford was pronounced dead on scene, said police.

Police identified the passenger as Ananias Castillo-Icabalzeta, 46, of Bridgeport.

Two other drivers were injured in the crash. They were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Alex Jones liable for defamation for his...
Jury selected for Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation trial
Richard Budnick.
Man arrested after shots fired through wall into West Hartford home
Waterbury youth work with SRO to fix up parks
Waterbury youth park corps help keep Brass City’s parks clean