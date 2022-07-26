Teens arrested for causing $1,150 in damage to Factory Square in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two teenagers face charges for vandalizing a building in Southington back in May.

A third is expected to be arrested soon.

Michael Lanzo, 19, of Waterbury, and Haylie Hacket, 18, of New Britain, were arrested on Monday.

Southington police said that on the afternoon of May 18, officers were dispatched to Factory Square, 168 Center St., for reported vandalism.

According to property management, during the evening of May 16 three unknown individuals stayed on the premises past the normal closing time of the location. It was reported that the people flooded a bathroom which then spread out into the lobby and caused damage.

Surveillance footage on the property recorded the suspects entering the property, as well as repeatedly entering and exiting the bathrooms during the flooding incident. The three individuals were identified as Lanzo, Hackett, and 20-year-old John Jenkins.

Police said during the incident Lanzo was seen in the videos riding a scooter in the lobby, the bathroom hallway, and on a display in the front entrance of the building.

The activity contributed to an estimated $1,150 in property damage, police said.

According to Hackett, she arrived at Factory Square around 7 p.m., while Jenkins and Lanzo arrived later, at 1 a.m. Hackett told police that she told Jenkins she had permission to be on the property.

She also claimed she had no part in the flooding of the bathrooms. She told police Lanzo did most of the damage to the bathrooms. Hackett said the group left together between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

During an interview with Jenkins, he confirmed to police that the timeline was accurate and said that he was looking for somewhere to “relax” with Hackett, who needed to charge a phone. Hackett remained inside the building because of rain outside. Jenkins said Lanzo was the person responsible for flooding the toilets, riding his scooter inside the building, and breaking a light. At the time, Lanzo could not be located for an interview.

Police said video surveillance showed Hackett and Jenkins going into and leaving several of the bathrooms in the building, then what appeared to be water was observed flooding from one of the bathrooms, into the hallway. The investigation concluded that Hackett, Jenkins, and Lanzo were the individuals depicted in the surveillance video trespassing on business property.

On July 25, officers said they took both Hackett and Lanzo into custody.

Hackett was processed and released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

Lanzo was processed and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

Both were charged with second-degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit second-degree trespass, third-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal mischief. Both were scheduled to appear in court in New Britain on Aug. 8.

A warrant is on file for Jenkins. Police said on Tuesday morning that they were in the process of serving it to him.

