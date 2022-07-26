Great Day CT
WATCH LIVE: Deadline to apply for CT’s Child Tax Rebate is approaching

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The deadline for families to apply for Connecticut’s Child Tax Rebate is less than a week away.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Waterbury to urge families to apply.

Stream it live below:

The deadline is July 31, 2022 to apply for a rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

To apply, families can visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the icon that says “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

“We created this state tax rebate to give Connecticut families with children some additional relief,” Lamont said. “State law requires the application period to close on July 31. I strongly urge all families who claimed at least one dependent child on their federal income tax return to submit an application as soon as possible so that this rebate can be sent to you with no delays.”

To receive the maximum rebate of $250 per child for up to three children, the following income guidelines must be met, according to the state:

Filer statusIncome threshold
Single or married filing separately$100,000 or less
Head of household$160,000 or less
Married filing jointly$200,000 or less

Taxpayers who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.

Rebates will be sent to qualified recipients beginning in late August.

The Department of Revenue Services said that this week it mailed a second set of informational postcards to more than 300,000 households that may meet eligibility requirements. The postcards contain instructions on how to apply for the rebate. The first set of postcards were mailed to these households in May.

