Bright Spot: Orchestra uses typewriters to play music

Boston, Mass. (WFSB) - An orchestra in Boston does not have a string section, but it definitely has one that needs ribbon.

A group of creative musicians have put away their traditional instruments for a writing tool that gives them a distinctive sound.

“We call them instruments. Some people call them office machines. Some people call them sculptures,” says Chris Keene.

Call it a concert with a business office feel... The Boston Typewriter Orchestra uses old style typewriters to give them their rhythmic tone.

“It’s got a limited range of sounds, so you really have to work at what you are trying to extract out of it,” said Keene, a member of the orchestra.

So how does a group like this get started? Alex Holman, also a member says, “We came together in the beginning as a bunch of weirdos that kind of liked to bang on typewriters and, for one reason or the other, we were obsessed with making noises on typewriters.”

“Once we realized we were trying to entertain an audience, not just having a laugh, banging like monkeys on typewriters, I think it just really started to jell,” explains orchestra member, James Brockman.

And the orchestra’s popularity is on the rise. Back in business after the pandemic, they are playing live at parties and building their own brand.

“It’s always somewhat gratifying when we play out and see how much people enjoy what we do,” says Jay O’Grady.

Fellow member Derrick Albertelli jokingly adds, “we discourage other orchestras from appearing. We don’t need the competition.”

