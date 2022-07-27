Community mourns death of biker following hit and run in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A community is in mourning after a man was struck and killed while riding his bike on East Main Street last week.
Police were called to a hit and run accident shortly after 10 pm on July 21. Police found the victim, 58-year-old Daryl Hammond of Waterbury, and his bicycle in the roadway.
Hammond was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital, and died two days later.
Police arrested the driver, 22-year-old J. Quan Ballard of Waterbury on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, family, friends, and community members are gathering on the Green to remember Daryl.
Friends and family say Hammond carried a bag of candy to hand out to people he met, and he always had a walking stick with him. At the vigil, his carved walking sticks were given out to friends and family.
“Daryl always ad a walking stick when he wasn’t on his bicycle. This will be a reminder and symbol to the people here,” says Guy Esposito of Southington.
His daughter Christa says she feels lucky that he was her dad.
“He was a truly amazing man and I’m so glad to be his daughter,” says Christa.
Christa wants her father to be remembered as a loving and giving man who was willing to help anyone in need.
“He greeted people like he knew them even if he didn’t know them, but as soon a you met him you got to know him. We need more people like that in the community,” Maner Tyson a pastor from Waterbury Baptist Ministry.
The community is still trying to come to terms with this unbelievable tragedy.
“We’re trying to make sense of it,” says Esposito.
22-year-old Ballard has been charged with evading responsibility which is a felony.
