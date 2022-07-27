Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

CT Transit pulls fleet of electric buses following electric bus fire in Hamden

Hamden Bus Fire
Hamden Bus Fire(Hamden Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - CT Transit pulled its entire fleet of electric buses off the road following an electric bus fire in Hamden over the weekend.

Officials say two transit workers were sent to the hospital as a precaution due to exposure, and a firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion.

“Lithium-ion battery fires are difficult to extinguish due to the thermal chemical process that produces great heat and continually reignites,” says the Hamden Fire Department’s Facebook page.

According to a representative from CT Transit, the buses have been pulled from operation until a full investigation has been completed.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo of Daryl Hammond
Community mourns death of biker following hit and run in Waterbury
marijuana leaf
Proposed cannabis store in Hartford hits roadblock
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
East Hartford apartment flooding - WFSB
46 people return to East Hartford apartment complex following to flood, evacuation