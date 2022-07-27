CT Transit pulls fleet of electric buses following electric bus fire in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - CT Transit pulled its entire fleet of electric buses off the road following an electric bus fire in Hamden over the weekend.

Officials say two transit workers were sent to the hospital as a precaution due to exposure, and a firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion.

“Lithium-ion battery fires are difficult to extinguish due to the thermal chemical process that produces great heat and continually reignites,” says the Hamden Fire Department’s Facebook page.

According to a representative from CT Transit, the buses have been pulled from operation until a full investigation has been completed.

