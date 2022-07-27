‘Gift of Mobility’ closes doors, owner hopes program can live on

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A non-profit that’s helped hundreds of people across Connecticut for more than a decade is closing.

The Gift of Mobility in Norwich is closing its doors after 14 years of operation. The program started in 2008, and its founder Phil Pavone has given away about 900 motorized wheelchairs.

Pavone, owner of A-Z Pawn Shop in Norwich, decided instead of selling the motorized wheelchairs he’d get in his shop, he’d give them away to disabled people in need.

Pavone says the need is great, and the list of people who need wheelchairs gets longer every year.

Unfortunately, Pavone must close the non-profit due to his own health condition.

“Actually, I have some health problems myself. I just don’t have the stamina to do them any longer,” says Pavone.

While he says he cannot run the organization, he hopes someone will be able to continue his legacy.

“I hope somebody picks it up, whoever picks it up, I’ll gladly be a part of it,” says Pavone.

“When I decided to give this up you know what I mean, its like if I only go another week, I can help somebody, it hurts,” says Pavone.

On Wednesday Pavone will be meeting with local stat senators in hopes that some organization can keep the program going.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.