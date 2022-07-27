Hamden Board of Education votes down school time change proposal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hamden school board called a special meeting tonight to discuss and vote on a new time schedule for schools and a new transportation plan.

The board passed in a 6 to 3 vote to continue the same system as the 2021/2022 school year with additional funds needed.

This conversation started because of the short funding of their budget for nearly $600,000.

“This is the second time that the Board of Ed has been level funded during a global pandemic when our needs have never been higher,” says Melissa Kaplan Board of Education Chairwoman.

In a survey that thousands of parents, staff, and students voted on 29% of them voted to keep the same 4-tier system and find additional funding to support the additional six buses.

Kaplan says the legislative council needs to pass this money so they can get those additional busses and won’t be forced to change school start times.

Many board members don’t agree with how the legislative council handled this situation.

“I just have a problem with the idea that they’re going to dictate to us what we have to do to get funding,” says Hamden Board of Education member Austin Cesare says.

Cesare says by state statute the legislative council can’t tell the board what they have to do with their money.

“We are only considering the changing of school times because the legislative council flat-funded us,” says Walter Morton a member of the Board of Education.

Kaplan encourages the board to reach out to everyone on the legislative council.

“My hope is that the legislative council will understand that they have an opportunity to make things right because there are devastating consequences for flat funding us,” says Kaplan.

Now it’s up to the board members to write to the legislative council to put $80,000 on the agenda for the August 1 meeting.

