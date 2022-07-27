Great Day CT
Health officials warn swimmers of blue-green algae blooms in Coventry Lake

Coventry lake shuts down due to algae bloom
By Dylan Fearon and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COVENTRY, Conn. (WFSB) - Health experts are warning Connecticut residents about blue-green algae blooms after one lake in Coventry closed due to health concerns.

Swimming is off limits for the next couple of weeks at Coventry Lake because of algae blooms growing in the water.

Rob Miller with the health district says you want to avoid the algae at all costs. He says you don’t want to touch it or accidentally swallow it.

“Eyes ears and nose irritation. If you happen to ingest the water for some reason, you may experience gastrointestinal illnesses such as cramps, nausea, and vomiting,” says Miller.

Miller wants people to avoid lakes if the water looks like spilled paint, is discolored, or has green globs floating below the surface.

The algae normally die during the cold weather but last December was unusually warm and continued to grow. Now health officials say the advisory will last at least three weeks.

There’s also a health advisory at Lake Pocotopaug in East Hampton. Officials don’t believe it’s serious enough to close the beach just yet.

