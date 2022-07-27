Ice cream vendors feel the heat with rising fuel costs, supply chain issues

EAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Ice cream truck drivers are feeling the heat this summer as supply chain issues and high fuel prices are impacting their business.

Ice cream truck owner Mike Powers says fuel prices and supply chain issues are impacting his business.

Powers says he got the business, Flavor King Ice Cream from his dad. He said he learned a lot working with his dad in 1961.

“The neatest thing about the business is that we have so many beautiful people that lift us up every day,” says Powers.

Power says while some things haven’t changed, other parts of the job have. In 1961 a popsicle was just $,25, and fuel was just $.17.

“It’s tough, it’s tough for everybody. Prices are going up and the cost of living is going up,” says Flavor King Ice Cream customer Teri Smith.

Not only that, but there are also supply chain issues. Some well-known treats like the Choco Taco are going away.

“They don’t understand you have to advertise. You have the sign you can’t just have a new product. You must have a new sign,” Powers.

He says forget about getting parts for his fleet. Some of his refrigeration equipment must be hand-made now. But with a smile and thank you from customers, he’ll keep chugging along.

