Middletown woman killed in Killingworth crash

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WFSB) - A Middletown woman was killed when the vehicle she was operating crashed into another head-on.

According to State Police, 79-year-old Martha Bernard was killed and her passenger injured when her car crossed a double yellow line and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the accident occurred on Rt. 81 in Killingworth July 26 just before 7 p.m.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Trooper Kaitlyn Roussel and Troop F at 860-399-2100.

