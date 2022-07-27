More catalytic converters stolen from school bus lot in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - Seven catalytic converters were stolen from an All-Star Transportation lot in Wolcott on Monday night.

This comes a month after seven different catalytic converters were stolen from the same lot. Police now say that they believe the two thefts are connected.

“The crew that was here last time took a lot longer to take seven catalytic converters. These guys pretty much knew what they were doing when they came in. They cut the converters off and were out of there,” says Wolcott Police Chief Stephens.

According to police, 7 converters were stolen from the lot.

Unlike last time, this theft did not impact the school day or summer camps. However, Chief Stephens says this type of crime always has a cost.

“They are towing them away which costs money. They got to get the repairs done. Take off what got cut, have that repaired, get brand new catalytic converters. It costs an egregious amount of money with prices and everything,” says Stephens.

A new law is hoping to curb this type of crime. It states that recyclers in Connecticut cannot take converters unless they are attached to a car or if they have proper documentation.

The new catalytic converter law went into effect on July 1, but Stephens believes this law will not have the effect lawmakers and residents were hoping for.

“It might have little effect. That’s only in Connecticut. Remember we are two hours away from one end of the state to the other. So that means they might take them out of state,” says Stephens.

Police also say another two cars were hit at the Amerivu Inn and believe this is connected to the 7 catalytic converter thefts at All-Star Transportation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at (203) 879-1414.

Catalytic Converters stolen from Wolcott buses for the second time

