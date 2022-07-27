Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Proposed cannabis store in Hartford hits roadblock

marijuana leaf
marijuana leaf(Iarygin Andrii - stock.adobe.com)
By Ayah Galal
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Plans to open a cannabis store in Hartford is moving forward, but another store is hitting a roadblock.

On Tuesday, the planning and zoning commission approved the request for a special permit to build a cannabis store on Park Street, right by Parkville Market.

The other proposed pot store location is on Arch Street, downtown by the Connecticut Convention Center.

The “Capital Regional Development Authority is opposing those plans. The group wants to keep the area family friendly.

“For those who have families, to have your children interact in that setting, might be the cause of why for me is the reason I would say no,” says one member.

Some city residents say they want to see more marijuana dispensaries in Hartford.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo of Daryl Hammond
Community mourns death of biker following hit and run in Waterbury
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Hamden Bus Fire
CT Transit pulls fleet of electric buses following electric bus fire in Hamden
East Hartford apartment flooding - WFSB
46 people return to East Hartford apartment complex following to flood, evacuation