Proposed cannabis store in Hartford hits roadblock

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Plans to open a cannabis store in Hartford is moving forward, but another store is hitting a roadblock.

On Tuesday, the planning and zoning commission approved the request for a special permit to build a cannabis store on Park Street, right by Parkville Market.

The other proposed pot store location is on Arch Street, downtown by the Connecticut Convention Center.

The “Capital Regional Development Authority is opposing those plans. The group wants to keep the area family friendly.

“For those who have families, to have your children interact in that setting, might be the cause of why for me is the reason I would say no,” says one member.

Some city residents say they want to see more marijuana dispensaries in Hartford.

