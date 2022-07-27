Great Day CT
Softball tournament to bring $2 million to Windsor

National softball tournament kicks off in Windsor
By Marc Robbins
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Roughly 600 families from all over the east cost are spending the next couple of days in Windsor and Hartford as they watch their daughters play in a huge softball tournament.

All these families are coming to Fastpitch Nation Park in Windsor. The tournament began on Tuesday and runs through the weekend.

There are currently 77 teams competing in 4 different age groups and more than 1,000 players showed up to play.

That many people coming to Windsor means a lot of business. Restaurants and entertainment venues are expected to see an uptick in business.

It’s estimated that this tournament will bring more $2 million to the area.

Channel 3′s Marc Robbins caught up with a couple of the players:

Summer nationals softball tournament kicks off

