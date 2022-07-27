Southington man charged with animal cruelty after leaving dog in hot car three times

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A man in Southington was charged with animal cruelty after leaving his dog in a hot car three times throughout the month of July.

On July 23, police were called to Shop Rite on 750 Queen Street around 5:30 pm on reports that a dog was left in a vehicle. The calls reported that the car was not running.

Weather reports showed that at the time of the call, it was 91 degrees outside.

When officers arrived, they found the owner’s Red Chevrolet Trail Blazer parked at the entrance of Shop Rite in direct sunlight.

Responding officers say the car’s windows were open approximately 1 ½ inch, not allowing air to flow through the car.

Officers opened unlocked the car doors when they saw the dog was in distress. Officials identified the owner of the dog and car as 66-year-old Salvatore Conaci from Southington.

Police say when they spoke with Conaci, he said he “didn’t think it would be that bad,” and had left water in the car.

Through their investigation, police were able to find two other incidents where Conaci left his dog in the car.

Police received calls to Ocean State Job Lot on July 8 and Aldi’s on July 19 reporting a dog was left in the car. Official reports say Conaci moved his car before police arrived.

Conaci was charged with cruelty to animals and is held on a $2,5000 bond.

