Southington PD receive multiple calls for dogs in hot cars in July

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Southington Police say they have received 9 complaints of dogs being left in parking lots in July alone.

One dog ended up dying after they were left in a hot car on June 29 at the Southington Library. Police say they received a call from Suzy Rivers saying that her one-and-a-half-year-old Boston Terrier was not moving.

The dog died in Rivers’ car.

Police say Rivers’ car was parked in the sun, and the temperatures reached 80 degrees.

Rivers said she was supposed to be inside for a quick second but ended up not leaving until 3:00 pm.

Southington Police say the temperature inside the car was between 99 and 105 degrees.

Rivers was charged on Wednesday with animal cruelty.

Police want to remind people that although it might not be people’s intentions to harm their pets, bringing them out in the heat has its dangers.

“When we talk about crime in general, we are also talking about that they didn’t have any intent in what they did. It was truly an accident, but it happened. It’s unfortunate but they do need to be held accountable. The message we want to get out is if you are going somewhere and you can’t take the dog with you, leave the dog at home,” says Southington Lieutenant Keith Egan.

In total, three people have been arrested and charged for animal cruelty to animals in Southington.

Southington Police say they have received 9 complaints of dogs being left in parking lots in July alone.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.