A state trooper is under investigation after allegations of sexual assault

CT State Police. WFSB File
CT State Police. WFSB File
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Early this morning, Southbury constables were called to a home on Old Field Road.

An individual at the residence made allegations against Jose Campos, a CT State Trooper, which prompted a sexual assault investigation.

These allegations are being investigated by the Central District Major Crime Squad.

Campos has been suspended, pending the outcome of this investigation, and his police powers have been revoked.

Any further information regarding this case will be forthcoming as the investigation becomes complete.

According to State Police, “In order to protect the integrity of this active investigation, the Connecticut State Police will not be providing further information.”

