Students from Brass City Charter School shadows health care professionals at St. Mary’s

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A group of students are seeing the operations at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.

The students were shadowing all kinds of health care workers and are seeing demonstrations first-hand.

The students are from the Brass City Charter School, and they are shadowing health care professionals to inspire them to get into the health care field.

“My mom went to medical school, and my dad works at a hospital. I’ve been interested in the medical field for a long time,” says Zaria Lucas a Brass City Charter student.

She says her interest in the field has grown with the hands-on learning they’ve had over the past couple of days.

“Then we got to see a real baby. We got to see a real patient and we got to be in the real experience,” says Lucas.

This is the first time St. Mary’s hosted students like this.

“It’s to help them understand that no matter their background, they can achieve anything,” says Derry Hamilton one of the founders of this program.

She says it meant to get more youth interested in the medical field as the industry is facing staffing shortages.

The shadow program for the students goes on for the rest of the week. A new batch of students from Crosby High begin the program next week

