WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Does a four day work week help mental health?

The UK has launched the world's largest four-day work week experiment to see if it will improve mental health.

“We’re trying to be more productive and more creative in a shorter time span and then get more rest,” says Shaun Rutland CEO of Hutch Games Ltd.

Fewer days doesn’t mean less work, according to Shaun Rutland.

“You must work extremely hard and extremely compressed. So, and I think investors need to hear about that,” says Rutland.

Workers get 100% pay for fewer days but must maintain full productivity.

“It’s been a struggle at times to get on top of everything and stay on top of everything,” says Rutland.

Employees say that extra day off is kind of nice.

“It’s been wonderful. I’ve managed to do a lot of extracurricular activities,” says George Coles a Studio Manager for Hutch.

