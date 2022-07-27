Woman arrested after dog dies in hot car

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was arrested after police say she left her dog in a hot car for more than 3 hours.

Police arrested Suzy Lynn Rivers of Cheshire after they say she left her 1.5 year old Boston terrier in a hot car in late June.

On June 29, 2022 officers received a report Rivers, who called Police to report her dog was inside her car, parked at the Southington Library, and it was not moving.

Upon officer’s arrival it was determined the Boston terrier was deceased.

River’s vehicle was found to be parked in full sunlight with an outside temperature of 81 degrees. The Police investigation determined at approximately 12:00 p.m. Rivers arrived at the Library.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. Rivers had a conversation with a Library employee before being observed outside the library with another library employee. Employees inside saw the library employee inside Rivers vehicle and became suspicious.

Upon going to check on the situation, it was discovered Rivers dog was moved outside the vehicle and deceased. Witnesses report Rivers driver’s side rear window was open approximately 6 inches during the time parked. After removing the dog from the vehicle, first aid was attempted; however it proved to be unsuccessful.

Animal Control Officers arrived and determined the interior of the vehicle recorded temperatures between 99 to 105 degrees, further noting the breed of dog commonly experiences breathing problems and are susceptible to stress and excessive heat.

Surveillance video from the library showed Rivers entering the Library on June 29, 2022 at 11:57a.m. and left the library at approximately 3:00 p.m.. The time stamp from the video confirmed Rivers was inside the Library with her dog in her vehicle for a little over 3 hours.

On July 26, 2022, Rivers turned herself in to police. Rivers was charged with cruelty to animals and released on a $15,000 non-surety bond. Rivers is scheduled to appear at the New Britain Superior Court, Aug. 3

