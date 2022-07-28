Area of New London to have water main shut down overnight Thursday

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Part of New London will have its water main shut down overnight Thursday.

City officials said the shut down will happen between Colman Street and the Mike’s Harley Davidson at 921 Banks Street.

The water will be shut down starting at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Residents should prepare for the shutdown to last until 6 a.m. Friday morning, the city said.

“This shut down is projected to last a full 8 hours but may be longer as required,” said the city.

New London officials said residents in the area should fill containers with water.

“Veolia will drop off one case of water at each affected resident, from 4pm – 6pm Thursday, July 28th. Prior to disrupting water service,” the city said.

