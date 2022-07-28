Great Day CT
Basketball legend Sue Bird to play last scheduled WNBA game in CT

FILE: Sue Bird smiles during a game for Team USA during the Tokyo Olympics on April 1, 2021.
By Joe Zone
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - UConn phenom and basketball legend Sue Bird is playing her final scheduled WNBA game in Connecticut Thursday night.

Bird announced her retirement from the league in June.

Her numbers are staggering, and yet she is so much more than a bunch of numbers.

Geno Auriemma, I think, said it best.

Every stage that she’s been able to perform on, she’s built a legacy.

Thursday night, former teammates and coaches will see her final game in Connecticut.

It’s part of her goodbye tour as she makes her way around the league in her final season.

