Beardsley Zoo shows off new spider monkeys

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Two new black-handed spider monkeys have been brought in to join two others at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo.

Zoo officials announced the arrivals on Thursday.

They came from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama.

Two new black-handed spider monkeys were brought into the Beardsley Zoo's spider monkey habitat. (Jack Bradley / Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo)

The zoo said Bertha, 30 years old, and Janet, 16 years old, were successfully introduced to the its current 8-year-old male spider monkey, Gilligan, and TT, a 22-year-old female. Both Gilligan and TT have been at the Zoo since the opening of the spider monkey habitat in June 2019.

“These monkeys are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’s Species Survival Program, an important part of helping these endangered animals,” said Gregg Dancho, Beardsley Zoo director. “This species is threatened by intense habitat degradation and deforestation, so a breeding recommendation from the AZA will allow us to possibly welcome babies to help sustain the population.”

Dancho said that the spider monkey habitat was built to accommodate a larger monkey troop and featured a landscaped outdoor yard with multiple opportunities for climbing and engaging in social behaviors. An arboreal species, this new world monkey hangs out in the upper levels of the forest canopy in a variety of forestland, including rainforests, mangrove swamps, and cloud forests. The monkeys have free choice in whether to be inside or outside, and large guest viewing windows are offered in both locations.

“The spider monkey habitat, along with the Natt Family Red Panda Habitat and the new Andean bear habitat slated to open later this summer, are models for the kind of animal homes the Zoo will continue to build in the future,” Dancho said.

