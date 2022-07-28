Great Day CT
Climber rescued after fall at Old Furnace State Park

A man was recued after becoming trapped at Old Furnace State Park in Killingly.
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A climber was rescued after he fell while hiking in Old Furnace State Park Wednesday.

According to officials, the Department of energy and environmental Protection along with Killingly firefighters responded to the Ross Cliffs area of the forest on a report of a man who got his leg caught between rocks.

The Killingly Fire Department’s Ropes Team extracted the climber and Life Star transported him from the scene.

