Climber rescued after fall at Old Furnace State Park

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A climber was rescued after he fell while hiking in Old Furnace State Park Wednesday.

According to officials, the Department of energy and environmental Protection along with Killingly firefighters responded to the Ross Cliffs area of the forest on a report of a man who got his leg caught between rocks.

The Killingly Fire Department’s Ropes Team extracted the climber and Life Star transported him from the scene.

