Driver injured in wrong-way crash

A driver was injured in a wrong way crash on Interstate 95 Thursday morning.
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN , Conn. (WFSB) - A driver was injured in a wrong way crash on Interstate 95 Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when they collided with a tractor trailer.

The crash occurred in the area of the Pearl Harbor Bridge and resulted in the highway being closed between exits 48-50.

Currently the right lane is the only lane getting by the accident.

Stay with with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.

