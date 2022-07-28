Driver injured in wrong-way crash

NEW HAVEN , Conn. (WFSB) - A driver was injured in a wrong way crash on Interstate 95 Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when they collided with a tractor trailer.

The crash occurred in the area of the Pearl Harbor Bridge and resulted in the highway being closed between exits 48-50.

Currently the right lane is the only lane getting by the accident.

