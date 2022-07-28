EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Strong-to-severe storms possible today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is in the “slight risk” category for strong-to-severe storms on Thursday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the potential for the storms comes especially after 5 p.m.

“The greatest threats are damaging wind, isolated heavy downpours, a little hail and we can’t rule out the possibility of a tornado somewhere in New England,” Haney said.

In the meantime, the humidity returned.

Temperatures could hit 90 degrees, if there’s enough sunshine.

That could be the start of another heat wave, which needs three consecutive days of 90 degree weather recorded at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

“[Friday], we’ll end the week with a continuation of uncomfortable humidity under a mix of sun and clouds,” Haney said. “While most of the time will be dry, late day showers/storms will be possible as a cold front moves into the region toward and after sunset.”

A decrease in humidity is expected for the weekend. Both days look dry and bright.

High’s Saturday will be in the mid-80s. Sunday looks slightly hotter.

