Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Strong-to-severe storms possible today

Meteorologist Scot Haney said there's a chance for strong-to-severe storms later in the day Thursday. Here is his Thursday morning forecast.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is in the “slight risk” category for strong-to-severe storms on Thursday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the potential for the storms comes especially after 5 p.m.

Severe weather threat for July 28 - WFSB
Severe weather threat for July 28 - WFSB

“The greatest threats are damaging wind, isolated heavy downpours, a little hail and we can’t rule out the possibility of a tornado somewhere in New England,” Haney said.

In the meantime, the humidity returned.

Temperatures could hit 90 degrees, if there’s enough sunshine.

That could be the start of another heat wave, which needs three consecutive days of 90 degree weather recorded at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

“[Friday], we’ll end the week with a continuation of uncomfortable humidity under a mix of sun and clouds,” Haney said. “While most of the time will be dry, late day showers/storms will be possible as a cold front moves into the region toward and after sunset.”

A decrease in humidity is expected for the weekend. Both days look dry and bright.

High’s Saturday will be in the mid-80s. Sunday looks slightly hotter.

Read the complete weather technical discussion here.

For updates on smartphones and tablets, download the WFSB Weather and News apps here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

West Nile mosquitos file - WFSB
Mosquito carrying West Nile virus found at a park in Hartford
Danbury investigation - WFSB
3 children, 1 woman found dead at Danbury home
New Haven wrong-way crash - WFSB/DOT
Wrong-way crash slows traffic across Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven
Eyewitness News Thursday morning
One person was killed in a crash on Route 15 north in Wallingford, according to the North Haven...
Route 15 north in Wallingford closed due to a deadly crash