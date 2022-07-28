Exhibit in Manchester showcasing addiction recovery through art

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - At the Work Space in Manchester, each picture, painting, and piece of work tells a story.

“Initially we were going to call it the art of addiction,” said Stacey Zackin, manager of Work Space.

The named changed to the art of recovery to convey more hope and optimism.

Each piece in this exhibit is deeply personal.

“I am a recovered alcoholic. I started drinking heavily when my best friend and father passed away in 2019,” said Jessica Pritchard, an artist.

Jessica Pritchard’s painting is called ‘the Power of Prayer.’

She say’s prayer helps her stay sober.

“Prayer is something, for me, that helped me get by, especially in the beginning,” said Pritchard.

In each piece of work you can see the pain and the perseverance.

For Andrea Sanchez, she says her painting, featuring a real-life fort in her native Puerto Rico, showcases the ability to overcome.

“Everything is connected and even though this is bad right now, it’s going to turn into something good,” said Sanchez.

The show runs weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 19th.

The goal is to give inspiration for those struggling.

“Your trauma in your life shows up differently and you can’t compare it to other people, but in talking about it with other people, you can find some comfort or deeper understanding,” said Stacey Zackin, manager of Work Space.

“Art is the reflection of the consciousness of our time, so when we want to see what’s really going on you can take a look at what artists are creating,” said Amy LaBossiere, Guest Curator.

