Hartford city leaders say a mosquito carrying West Nile virus has been found at a park

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The virus-carrying mosquito was found in Keney Park.

In a statement, the city says they treat that park, as well as other areas, to control the mosquito population.

So far, Hartford is the fifth city this year where a mosquito carrying West Nile virus has been found.

Catching fish at Keney park’s pond is one of Gee’s favorite things to do in the summer, even if he has to deal with all the mosquitoes.

“Like there’s no tomorrow, like they’re on me right now. you know, that’s why I wore pants today,” said Gee.

It’s a good thing he started taking some precautions, too.

Hartford city leaders say the virus-carrying mosquito was caught in the park on July 19th.

Around the same time, virus-carrying mosquitoes were found in New Haven, Stamford, Darien and Fairfield.

The CDC says most people infected with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms, but if you get serious symptoms, like high fever and headaches, it can be deadly.

To prevent mosquito bites, use repellent when going outside, wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when you’re outside, and make sure your door and window screens are tight fitting.

It’s also a good idea to proactively check for standing water outside at home.

Remember, mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk.

While there are no human cases reported this year, last year, six people caught West Nile virus.

Preventing mosquito bites:

Be aware that mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn and take preventative steps during that time.

Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods, or when mosquitoes are most active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

Use mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.

Preventing mosquitoes at home:

Dispose of water-holding containers such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.

Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.

Clean clogged roof gutters.

Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use such as wading pools and wheelbarrows.

Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.

Use landscaping techniques to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.

