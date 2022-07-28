Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hospital delivers baby of Ukrainian refugee for free

Ukrainian refugee gives birth in Colorado, doctors cover all related medical expenses. (SOURCE: KMGH)
By Jaclyn Allen
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) – Ukrainian refugee Kseniia Malik was eight months pregnant when she fled her war-torn country and traveled to Colorado.

Malik’s aunt, who lives in Littleton, Colorado, begged her to join her there to escape the danger in Ukraine.

She and her husband and their two young children made the long trip but were concerned about the cost of having the baby in the U.S.

It was something of a godsend for Malik when doctors at Centura Littleton Adventist Hospital offered to take care of all the medical costs.

“When everything is ruined in your previous life, all plans or dreams destroyed, the kindness of people gives you hope,” Malik said.

Pamela Costanza, a registered nurse at the hospital, said the team wanted to do something to help someone from Ukraine.

“This was an opportunity that we could jump on,” she said.

Malik gave birth to her baby, named Regina, in June.

Regina entered the world without complications weighing 9 pounds, 7 ounces.

Malik’s husband went back to Ukraine to care for family members still living there while she and their children stayed in Littleton until they could all be reunited.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An Amber Alert in Florida has been canceled. Officials said the 11-year-old girl was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled in Florida; 11-year-old found safe
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
After Biden’s COVID recovery, administration launches new booster push
Ukrainian refugee gives birth in Colorado, and the doctors cover all related medical expenses.
Hospital delivers baby of Ukrainian refugee for free
Officials say Michelle Karch, 40, has been charged with the death of two dogs at her home.
Woman facing animal torture charges after dogs found dead in her garage, authorities say