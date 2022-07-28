Residents pushing back on warehouse plan in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors in Cromwell are pushing back against a proposed warehouse that would span over 250 acres.

Residents spoke with Eyewitness News, calling for a compromise.

“What bothers me is the fact that this project is just too big for the land,” said Deirdre Daly.

Daly said in the 70s her family used to own this farm right across from her home.

“Progress goes on and we aren’t always going to have farmland we understand that but the fact it’s right next to the schools, two schools, our only park has a splash pad for the kids, are going to be 200 feet off the parking lot,” Daly said.

Some residents who live near Greer Street said they have many reasons why they think a truck and freight terminal doesn’t belong there, especially regarding the environmental impact on these wetlands.

“The truck traffic coming in and out the diesel exhaust and then the runoff into the water it’s a high water level area, anyway there’s light pollution there’s noise pollution and it’s right in residential neighborhoods, and there is also a tier one vernal pool that they are proposing to destroy. They are going to put the warehouse on of it our soil scientist that we retained 30+ years of experience that’s unheard of to destroy a vernal pool like that,” said Ben Conroy, a neighbor.

Throughout the neighborhood “For Sale” signs and “Stop the Greer Street Truck and Freight Terminal” can be seen.

The Indiana developer Scannell Properties has submitted an application to the town of Cromwell for this project but has not disclosed the name of the company.

“If it was going to be developed, we prefer it to be local businesses local customers if we really want to grow this economic environment in the area, we would prefer it stay open space,” said Conroy.

Residents said they will continue to push for a resolution and have started this go fund me to raise funds.

The next town hall meeting regarding this warehouse proposal is set for August 3.

Neighbors say that’s when they expect for a decision to be made.

Scannell Properties provided a statement:

“We are listening to the community and continue to work closely with the Town of Cromwell. We believe we have put forth a proposal that addresses the community’s concerns while providing Cromwell with additional benefits such as $1.6 million in new annual net property tax revenue.”

