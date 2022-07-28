Route 15 north in Wallingford closed due to a deadly crash
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Route 15 north in Wallingford was closed on Thursday morning because of a deadly crash.
The state Department of Transportation reported that the closure was between exits 64 and 65.
The North Haven Fire Department said a driver struck a tree between exits 63 and 64.
The incident was first reported around 5:35 a.m., according to the DOT.
Firefighters confirmed that one person was killed.
The victim’s identity was not released.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation.
