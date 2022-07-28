Route 15 north in Wallingford closed due to a deadly crash

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Route 15 north in Wallingford was closed on Thursday morning because of a deadly crash.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the closure was between exits 64 and 65.

The North Haven Fire Department said a driver struck a tree between exits 63 and 64.

FD on scene of an MVA car vs. tree Rt 15N between 63/64. One fatality confirmed on scene. Rt 15N is closed to all traffic. pic.twitter.com/25Pz7MuTss — North Haven FD (@NorthHavenFD) July 28, 2022

The incident was first reported around 5:35 a.m., according to the DOT.

Firefighters confirmed that one person was killed.

The victim’s identity was not released.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

