Safest states during COVID-19 update: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the safest in the country in the fight against COVID-19.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an updated list of its “Safest States During COVID-19.”

It put Connecticut as the fourth safest state.

WalletHub researchers said they compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five metrics, including the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Here’s how the metrics rankings for Connecticut contributed to its overall rank:

1st in vaccination rate

5th in positive testing rate

17th in hospitalization rate

10th in death rate

17th in level of community transmission

The top three states were Maine, Rhode Island and North Carolina.

The bottom three states on the list were Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.