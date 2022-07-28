Great Day CT
Safest states during COVID-19 update: Where CT ranks

WalletHub released a report on the Safest States During COVID-19.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the safest in the country in the fight against COVID-19.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an updated list of its “Safest States During COVID-19.”

It put Connecticut as the fourth safest state.

WalletHub researchers said they compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five metrics, including the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Here’s how the metrics rankings for Connecticut contributed to its overall rank:

  • 1st in vaccination rate
  • 5th in positive testing rate
  • 17th in hospitalization rate
  • 10th in death rate
  • 17th in level of community transmission
The top three states were Maine, Rhode Island and North Carolina.

The bottom three states on the list were Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

