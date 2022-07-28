Small Business Spotlight: Lulu Face Co.

LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Custom skincare and makeup are the whole foundation of Lulu Face Company in Litchfield.

“Let’s say it’s a foundation. So, we start with a base and we match your color and then we figure out the consistency and the finish, and then we make sure that it looks flawless, and that you like it and that it’s the right coverage, so we spend all that time just consultating and trying on and consultating and trying on until it’s perfect,” said Linda Temkins.

Linda previously owned a day spa and salon, and decided it was time for a change.

She focuses just on the makeup and skincare now, and that one-on-one interaction with clients.

“First of all, we’re by appointment only. We try to keep it very private and exclusive so it’s just your personal time, there’s not a lot of people walking in, it’s not like a makeup boutique, I mean, it is but it isn’t. If you have an appointment for custom blending and you’re pretty confident that you knew what you’re having custom blended, you know we would have a consultation about what you use now, what it is that you’re looking for, and then how can we make that perfect for you,” Linda said.

She said a lot of people bring in all of their makeup to show what’s working, what’s not, and what they need. Linda can adjust and custom blend from there.

“And if it doesn’t work, we’ll figure it out and make it work. It’s not like, oh here you go, see you later. Come back, you know, we’ll adjust. We’ll fix,” said Linda.

It’s not just makeup, but skincare like face masks, scrubs, and serums.

Linda uses as much natural, organic ingredients as she can.

“It’s fresh. We blend. You take,” Linda said.

Clients range anywhere from 20 years old to women in their 70s and beyond.

Once you find your formula and colors, they keep it on file so you can easily re-order, helping to keep your routine simple.

“I think it’s unique. And I think the level of customer service is what people really want, they want that personalized service,” said Linda.

For more information on Lulu Face Company, click here.

