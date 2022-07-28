Great Day CT
Teen pronounced dead after being pulled from East Hartford’s Terry Pool

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being pulled from East Hartford’s Terry Pool overnight.

Police identified the victim as Tresor Booze of East Hartford.

Police said they responded to the pool shortly after midnight on Thursday for a report of young people inside the fenced area of the property.

While on their way, police received further information that someone may be underwater.

Police said they rushed to the scene, jumped the fence, and found juveniles attempting to pull an unresponsive male from the pool.

Officers removed him from the water and immediately began performing CPR until East Hartford Fire Department paramedics arrived and assumed medical treatment.

The teen, later identified as Booze, was rushed to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford where he was later pronounced dead.

“At this time police are treating this incident as a tragic accident,” said officer Marc Caruso, public information officer, East Hartford Police Department. “Our hearts and thoughts are with Tresor’s family and friends. On behalf of the East Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Fire Department, Ambulance Service of Manchester, and the entire East Hartford community we offer our deepest condolences.”

