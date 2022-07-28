Torrington man arrested for trying to bring runaways to Connecticut casino

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for picking up teenage runaway girls and bringing them to meet someone at a Connecticut casino.

Ledyard police said they arrested Phillip Tanner, 27, of Torrington, and charged him with three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police said that on Thursday just before 1 a.m., several officers responded to a home on Church Hill Road in Ledyard to investigate juvenile female runaways who were under the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Information about how that information was obtained by police was not released.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a driver was stopped heading eastbound on Route 2 in Preston just west of Route 164.

The runaways were in the vehicle, police said.

Three out of the four females were under the age of 16.

The suspect, who they said came to Ledyard from Torrington, picked them up to head to Foxwoods Resort Casino to meet up with other subjects. Police did not say why.

Police said they found out that it was not the first time Tanner picked up one of the runaways.

Based on evidence, he was arrested and transported to Ledyard Police Department.

Tanner was held on a $20,000 bond and was given a court date of Thursday in New London.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.