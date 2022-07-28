WATCH LIVE: Gov. Lamont to discuss how the state is handling monkeypox

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor sought to talk about how the state is handling its cases of monkeypox.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. in Hartford.

Stream it live below:

At last check, Connecticut health officials reported dozens of cases of monkeypox in the state.

Most of the cases were males in the LGBTQ+ community who primarily got it from skin-to-skin contact, the state Department of Public Health said.

The DPH said there have been no fatalities in the U.S.

The World Health Organization declared a global emergency for the once rare disease.

Fifteen vaccine sites will be available in places deemed to be high risk areas of Connecticut. The DPH said that may expand as the need warrants.

