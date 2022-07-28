West Hartford man arrested for pistol-whipping, threatening after road rage incident

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A West Hartford man is accused of pistol-whipping and threatening to kill after a road rage incident.

Police said it happened Thursday night.

The victim reported the incident to police around 11:46 p.m.

Police said the suspect cut in front of the victim in Simsbury.

The victim followed the suspect until they reached a residence on Lemay Street in West Hartford, authorities said.

“The suspect walked up to the victim’s vehicle, reached inside of the vehicle, pointed the handgun and threatened to kill the victim,” said West Hartford police. “The suspect struck the victim with the firearm”

Authorities said the firearm was not discharged and the victim reported minor injuries.

“The victim then fled the area when the suspect removed the gun from the passenger side window and later reported the incident to West Hartford Police,” police said.

Christopher Rung, 53, was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with assault second-degree with a firearm, threatening first-degree, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief first-degree, and breach of peace.

Rung’s handgun was seized by police.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is due in Hartford court Thursday.

