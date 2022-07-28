Great Day CT
Wrong-way crash slows traffic across Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven

A wrong-way driver crashed on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven overnight.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A wrong-way driver crashed on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven overnight.

According to state police, the driver had been heading south in the northbound lanes on Interstate 95 around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The Department of Transportation reported that a tractor trailer was involved, along with a fire.

The crash happened between exits 48 and 50.

The left and center lanes were closed as of 6:30 a.m.

Non-life-threatening injuries were reported to everyone involved, troopers said.

No other details were released.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

