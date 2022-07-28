Yale New Haven gets new mobile mammography unit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health has a new mobile mammography unit to celebrate their 35 years of saving lives.

This unit has all the bells and whistles.

“We have 3D, which is the latest and greatest and 5G, again we were the first in the country to have it on a mobile unit,” says Jacquelin Crenshaw Senior Manager at Yale New Haven Health breast imaging.

The unit is the first in the country to be equipped with both 3D mammography and ultrasound screenings.

While this is the hospital’s latest addition, the mission of extending critical care services into its communities started 35 years ago this July.

Five days a week, staffers with the mobile unit provide mammograms and breast ultrasound images at local community clinics, shopping plazas, and businesses.

They provide key preventative screenings in about an hour.

“For the employers it’s a win-win. That way employees don’t have to take time off work and they just come on out and get it done,” says Crenshaw.

Healthcare providers say past two years in the pandemic have proven just how great the need is for these types of healthcare tools.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.