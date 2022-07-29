Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Arrest made in People’s Bank robbery in Naugatuck

Timothy Alldredge.
Timothy Alldredge.(Naugatuck police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made following the robbery of a bank in Naugatuck.

Police charged Michael Timothy Alldredge, 43, with second-degree robbery.

They said they made the arrest around 3 p.m. on Thursday, which was less than 24 hours after the crime.

The People’s United Bank on Rubber Avenue was the bank that was hit on July 27.

Alldredge was held on a $750,000 bond and appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Friday morning.

“We commend the hard investigative work of our officers and detectives who worked around the clock to ensure the capture of this individual,” police said in a news release. “While some may not understand what goes on behind the scenes of an investigation such as this, in a very short time span detectives sifted through numerous witness statements, collaborated with other agencies, followed up on tips, and gathered various forms of intelligence information which resulted in the swift capture of this individual.”

Police thanked the community for its cooperation in the investigation.

The bank in Naugatuck was the latest in a string of People’s United Bank robberies across the state.

It’s unclear, however, if the robbery in the borough is connected to others that happened in Watertown, Glastonbury, Southington and West Hartford.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Naugatuck is the latest town hit in a string of grocery store bank robberies
Naugatuck is the latest town hit in a string of grocery store bank robberies

Latest News

Wrong-way crashes are a problem in CT - WFSB
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Lamont expected to announce funding for wrong-way driving alert system
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: July 29th
The CDC said New Haven County was at the 'high' level for community COVID-19, as of data...
One CT county is in the CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19
New Haven City Hall (file).
‘Clean & Safe Sweep’ canvass conducted by New Haven city officials