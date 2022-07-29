Arrest made in People’s Bank robbery in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made following the robbery of a bank in Naugatuck.

Police charged Michael Timothy Alldredge, 43, with second-degree robbery.

They said they made the arrest around 3 p.m. on Thursday, which was less than 24 hours after the crime.

The People’s United Bank on Rubber Avenue was the bank that was hit on July 27.

Alldredge was held on a $750,000 bond and appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Friday morning.

“We commend the hard investigative work of our officers and detectives who worked around the clock to ensure the capture of this individual,” police said in a news release. “While some may not understand what goes on behind the scenes of an investigation such as this, in a very short time span detectives sifted through numerous witness statements, collaborated with other agencies, followed up on tips, and gathered various forms of intelligence information which resulted in the swift capture of this individual.”

Police thanked the community for its cooperation in the investigation.

The bank in Naugatuck was the latest in a string of People’s United Bank robberies across the state.

It’s unclear, however, if the robbery in the borough is connected to others that happened in Watertown, Glastonbury, Southington and West Hartford.

