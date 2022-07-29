‘Clean & Safe Sweep’ canvass conducted by New Haven city officials

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - City officials in New Haven canvassed a neighborhood on Friday to get a look at quality of life and blight issues.

They called the cross-agency effort “Clean & Safe Sweep” and it kicked off at 9 a.m. in the Hill neighborhood.

City agencies used the opportunity to identify issues such as:

Illegal dumping

Housing code violations

Concerns about sidewalks, potholes, street signs, trees, and other issues

City officials said the on-foot canvass started at the Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School with the purpose of bringing inspectors from various departments together to enhance interagency cooperation and move government from a re-active to a pro-active approach, while also recognizing the linkage between public safety and environmental design issues.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.