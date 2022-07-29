Great Day CT
‘Clean & Safe Sweep’ canvass conducted by New Haven city officials

New Haven City Hall (file).
New Haven City Hall (file).(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - City officials in New Haven canvassed a neighborhood on Friday to get a look at quality of life and blight issues.

They called the cross-agency effort “Clean & Safe Sweep” and it kicked off at 9 a.m. in the Hill neighborhood.

City agencies used the opportunity to identify issues such as:

  • Illegal dumping
  • Housing code violations
  • Concerns about sidewalks, potholes, street signs, trees, and other issues

City officials said the on-foot canvass started at the Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School with the purpose of bringing inspectors from various departments together to enhance interagency cooperation and move government from a re-active to a pro-active approach, while also recognizing the linkage between public safety and environmental design issues.

