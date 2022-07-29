Family Friday: Events for the final weekend of July
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Whether you’re ready to fill up with delicious food, see spectacular sunflowers for a good cause, or in need of some magic this weekend, there is so much to do as we close out July.
- Ending July 31st
- 14 acres of sunflowers
- 100% of proceeds given to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut
- Cut your own sunflowers available
- July 30th – August 28th
- Lyman Orchards
- Design featuring Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
- $1 of every admission goes to support Connecticut Children’s Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders
- 9:00am – 4:30pm
- Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for ages 4 – 12, and free for children under 3 years
- Saturday, July 30th
- Square Peg Pizzeria, Glastonbury
- 11:00am & 1:30pm
- Ages 5+, parents must attend
- Register online
2nd Annual New England Taco Fest
- July 30th & 31st
- Guilford Fairgrounds, 111 Lovers Ln, Guilford, CT
- 11:00am
- Kids 12 and under are free
- 20 taco trucks
- Bounce houses, carnival rides, mariachi music & more
Waterbury Harry Potter Weekend
July 29th – 30th
Multi-venue celebration in Waterbury
See a full list of events for both Friday and Saturday, HERE.
