Family Friday: Events for the final weekend of July

Sunflowers for Wishes

Ending July 31st

14 acres of sunflowers

100% of proceeds given to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut

Cut your own sunflowers available

2022 Sunflower Maze

July 30th – August 28th

Lyman Orchards

Design featuring Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

$1 of every admission goes to support Connecticut Children’s Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders

9:00am – 4:30pm

Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for ages 4 – 12, and free for children under 3 years

Free Kids Pizza Making Class

Saturday, July 30th

Square Peg Pizzeria, Glastonbury

11:00am & 1:30pm

Ages 5+, parents must attend

Register online

2nd Annual New England Taco Fest

July 30th & 31st

Guilford Fairgrounds, 111 Lovers Ln, Guilford, CT

11:00am

Kids 12 and under are free

20 taco trucks

Bounce houses, carnival rides, mariachi music & more

Waterbury Harry Potter Weekend

July 29th – 30th

Multi-venue celebration in Waterbury

See a full list of events for both Friday and Saturday, HERE.

