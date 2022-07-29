Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Family Friday: Events for the final weekend of July

Events for the final weekend of July
By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Whether you’re ready to fill up with delicious food, see spectacular sunflowers for a good cause, or in need of some magic this weekend, there is so much to do as we close out July.

Sunflowers for Wishes

  • Ending July 31st
  • 14 acres of sunflowers
  • 100% of proceeds given to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut
  • Cut your own sunflowers available

2022 Sunflower Maze

  • July 30th – August 28th
  • Lyman Orchards
  • Design featuring Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
  • $1 of every admission goes to support Connecticut Children’s Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders
  • 9:00am – 4:30pm
  • Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for ages 4 – 12, and free for children under 3 years

Free Kids Pizza Making Class

  • Saturday, July 30th
  • Square Peg Pizzeria, Glastonbury
  • 11:00am & 1:30pm
  • Ages 5+, parents must attend
  • Register online

2nd Annual New England Taco Fest

  • July 30th & 31st
  • Guilford Fairgrounds, 111 Lovers Ln, Guilford, CT
  • 11:00am
  • Kids 12 and under are free
  • 20 taco trucks
  • Bounce houses, carnival rides, mariachi music & more

Waterbury Harry Potter Weekend

July 29th – 30th

Multi-venue celebration in Waterbury

See a full list of events for both Friday and Saturday, HERE.

We’ve compiled a list of local fairs and festivals on tap for the season. Check it out!

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events for the final weekend of July
FAMILY FRIDAY: Events for the final weekend of July
Vernon carnival, South Windsor Paws in the Park, Ellington Blueberry Festival
FAMILY FRIDAY: Vernon carnival, South Windsor Paws in the Park, Ellington Blueberry Festival
Vernon carnival, South Windsor Paws in the Park, Ellington Blueberry Festival
FAMILY FRIDAY: Vernon carnival, South Windsor Paws in the Park, Ellington Blueberry Festival
Whether you’re ready to rev’ your engines or looking for a more relaxed day at the museum, this...
Family Friday: Mid-July happenings this weekend